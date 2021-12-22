Rising FIA European Rally Championship star Miko Marczyk couldn’t have been happier despite losing out on winning Rajd Barbórka – Kryterium Karowa in his native Poland earlier this month.

Marczyk was up against compatriot and triple ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz on the legendary Warsaw event – a one-shot charge over the famous 2.10-kilometre street course in the Polish capital.



Co-driven by Szymon Gospodarczyk, ORLEN Team ace Marczyk finished 1.45s down on LOTOS Rally Team’s Kajetanowicz, the eight-time Karowa winner.



Marczyk and Gospodarczyk had earlier settled for second behind Kajetanowicz and Maciej Szczepaniak on Rajd Barbórka, which was made up of six stages in and around Warsaw and finished during the afternoon of December 4 prior to the Kryterium Karowa taking place that evening.



Posting on Facebook afterwards, Marczyk, who finished third in this season’s ERC and also won the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory top prize, wrote of his “pride, joy and progress”, adding: “Sometimes it's not the goal that matters, it's the road that matters. It’s an amazing feeling after a year break to race this rally, thank you very much to all the fans for your support. We took second place in all special stages of the rally, faster than us was only the master crew Kajetan Kajetanowicz and Maciej Szczepaniak.”



Photo:Facebook.com/KajetanKajetanowicz

