With the Power Stage a new and exciting addition to the FIA European Rally Championship rules from 2022, this is what would have happened had the Power Stage been part of the ERC in 2021.



ERC champion Andreas Mikkelsen and Alexey Lukyanuk (pictured) were each fastest on the final stage of two rounds of the 2021 ERC season. Lukyanuk was quickest on the deciding test in Poland and Gran Canaria with Mikkelsen’s brace coming in the Azores and Fafe.



Most Power Stage points

With Power Stage points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 scale, Mikkelsen would have scored 19 points to the 17 claimed by Lukyanuk. Efrén Llarena and Miko Marczyk would have scored 13 points apiece based on their performances on final stages in 2021.



Other Power Stage winners

As well as Lukyanuk and Mikkelsen, Giandomenico Basso, Nikolay Gryazin, Jan Kopecký and Mads Østberg came out on top on the final stage of rounds of the ERC in 2021.



Click Most Power Stage winsERC champion Andreas Mikkelsen and Alexey Lukyanuk (pictured) were each fastest on the final stage of two rounds of the 2021 ERC season. Lukyanuk was quickest on the deciding test in Poland and Gran Canaria with Mikkelsen’s brace coming in the Azores and Fafe.Most Power Stage pointsWith Power Stage points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 scale, Mikkelsen would have scored 19 points to the 17 claimed by Lukyanuk. Efrén Llarena and Miko Marczyk would have scored 13 points apiece based on their performances on final stages in 2021.Other Power Stage winnersAs well as Lukyanuk and Mikkelsen, Giandomenico Basso, Nikolay Gryazin, Jan Kopecký and Mads Østberg came out on top on the final stage of rounds of the ERC in 2021.Click HERE for more information on the ERC's new-for-2022 Power Stage plan.

Ad

ERC ERC rallies among champion Mikkelsen’s top-five 2021 moments YESTERDAY AT 05:02

ERC Laszlo’s dream becomes reality after impressive ERC3 Junior debut season YESTERDAY AT 08:06