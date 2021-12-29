FIA European Rally Championship ace Miko Marczyk had more reason to celebrate prior to the festive period.

As well as claiming third place in the ERC and the top prize in the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, Marczyk landed a second Polish title alongside co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk.



However, with Polish ASN’s Polski Związek Motorowy annual prize giving taking place during the same weekend as the ERC season-closing Rally Islas Canarias, Marczyk and Gospodarczyk had a few weeks to wait before their silverware was handed over during a specially arranged presentation by PZM officials.



Afterwards, ORLEN Team driver Marczyk wrote on Facebook: “This is how we end our best season and focus on the future. I will try and believe that there are many wonderful rally moments ahead of us and the next seasons will also be unique.



Photo:Facebook.com/mikomarczykmotorsport

Ad

ERC Remembering when… Azores rookie Sordo was sensational in ERC A DAY AGO

ERC Three ERC rounds for FIA RGT Cup 27/12/2021 AT 05:08