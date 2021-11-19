Yoann Bonato will start first on the road on leg one of Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, in his MICHELIN-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2.





“Last year the first position was a good place and we expect to have the same advantage to be in first,” Bonato explained. “I don’t know what kind of risk we can have starting in first position instead 15th position, I think there is no big risk, I think it’s okay. Here I have no real experience, it’s only my second time but in the French championship very often it’s better to start first.”



Meanwhile, Miko Marczyk, who was fastest on the Qualifying Stage to earn the right to select his start position first, opted to run second on the road at the wheel of his ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. Efrén Llarena, his rival for second place in the final ERC standings, starts third.



