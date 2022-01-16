FIA European Rally Championship frontrunner Erik Cais is set for one of the biggest weeks of his career as he prepares to tackle Rallye Monte-Carlo for the first time.

Driving an Orsák Rallysport-run Ford Fiesta Rally2 under the Yacco ACCR Team banner, the highly-rated Czech – who switched to rallying in 2018 after injury curtailed his downhill mountain bike racing career – will be one of the contenders for WRC2 Junior category honours.



The 2019 ERC3 runner-up, Cais, 22, spent two seasons competing at ERC1 level and came within half a stage of winning Barum Czech Rally Zlín last August only for an accident to lead to his late exit. His ERC1 record includes 19 starts, eight stage wins and 100 points.



Petr Těšínský will co-drive his compatriot with Rallye Monte-Carlo, which takes place from January 20-23, marking their second start together.



Photo:Facebook.com/erikcaisrally

