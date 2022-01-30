François Delecour could make a shock return to the FIA European Rally Championship this season – seven years after he last thrilled ERC fans.

Delecour is contesting the FIA RGT Cup in 2022 at the wheel of an Alpine A110 RGT. And with three rounds of the ERC forming part of the FIA RGT Cup schedule, Delecour is set to tackle his first European counter since Rallye International du Valais in 2015, with Rally Islas Canarias, Rally di Roma Capitale and Barum Czech Rally Zlín all part of the FIA RGT Cup schedule.



“Normally the situation is good, I try to find the full budget,” Delecour said of his prospects of an ERC comeback this season.



The four-time FIA World Rally Championship event winner began his FIA RGT Cup bid with third place on Rallye Monte-Carlo earlier this month.

