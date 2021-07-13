Amaury Molle continues to overcome his limited gravel experience in the FIA European Rally Championship – and demonstrate his unwavering determination to hit back from adversity.

After finishing sixth in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in late June, Molle placed fifth in class on Rally Liepāja last weekend on the back of another determined drive from the Belgian youngster, who was hamstrung by a technical issue for much of the high-speed gravel event.



“We set off on the first day at a good pace, attacking without overdoing it because we were discovering the surface and its stages at the same time,” the TM Competition Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver explained. “We were pretty happy because the car was working perfectly well, we were improving our settings and our pace and we were confident.



“Unfortunately, at the end of the first stage, the gearbox started to show signs of weakness. Despite all the efforts of our mechanics who did an excellent job, we continued our race with three gears and from then on, another race started for us. It was difficult because we lacked traction in some sections of the specials, but we did it, we managed to enter the final parc fermé and achieve our fifth place in ERC3 Junior.”



Molle, who is co-driven by Frenchman Floran Barral, added: “It was a real relief and a satisfaction with the taste of victory for us because we again registered big important points for the championship. Our rallies are always a unique adventure, and we are happy to rediscover this feeling of combativeness every time.”

