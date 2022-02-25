Jean-Baptiste Franceschi will have to wait until April’s Croatia Rally to launch his bid for FIA Junior WRC Championship glory.

The ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion from 2021 was due to begin his world-level campaign on Rally Sweden this week. However, with his recovery from injuries sustained on Rallye du Var last November still not complete, the 26-year-old French talent has been forced to delay his debut in an M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally3.



“We will continue our adventure in the Junior WRC thanks to our victory in ERC3 Junior last year,” Franceschi said. “Unfortunately I won't be able to attend Sweden this weekend which is the first round of the championship due to still not being recovered 100 per cent. I can tell you I’m this close to being back in shape and more determined than ever.



“Our campaign will start in Croatia, on asphalt for the second round. There are five races and the top four results count. The last round will count double and each scratch time earns and extra point so we are still in a good position to fight with Anthony Gorguilo to try to win this new challenge. We'll be in the colours of M-Sport this year with the all-new Ford Fiesta Rally3 that’s a four-wheel-drive car. I can’t wait.”



While Franceschi will be absent from the Rally Sweden entry, Sami Pajari, the driver he beat to an ERC title double in 2021, will bid to win the Junior WRC title for a second time.

