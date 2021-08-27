Igor Widłak’s Barum Czech Rally Zlin debut has got off to a tough start after the Polish driver failed to complete the opening SSS Zlín tonight.

Driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 alongside FIA European Rally Championship event-winning co-driver Daniel Dymurski, the Pole stopped with damage on one of the stage’s railway crossings.



“I braked too late and we go onto the [grass] with all four wheels,” Widłak explained. “We have damaged the front-left suspension and the brakes.”

