Igor Widłak has praised his former Azores Rallye-winning co-driver Daniel Dymurski for helping him get to the finish of the FIA European Rally Championship counter last weekend.

Widłak restarted on day two after a crash on the opening loop of stages and reached the finish in P18 on board his Ford Fiesta Rally3.



“I lost some confidence after the accident, but I come back to my regular race and I am very happy,” the Polish driver said. “There was a lot of work to rebuild the car but we made it. Without my co-driver’s experience I can’t do this difficult rally."



Dymurski partnered fellow Pole Łukasz Habaj to victory on the Azores Rallye in 2019.

ERC From TV to real as Guerra gets to sample “mythical” Sete Cidades on ERC debut 7 HOURS AGO

ERC Who won what and how they stand in the ERC? 13 HOURS AGO