Three crews will chase success in the Abarth Rally Cup when the FIA European Rally Championship resumes on Barum Czech Rally Zlín next week.
Joining Poland’s points leader Dariusz Poloński in the category for identical Abarth 124 rally on Pirelli tyres are Roberto Gobbin from Italy and Czech driver Martin Rada.
The 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place from August 27-29 using all-asphalt stages.
