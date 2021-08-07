With two events remaining, the battle for the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT title – and a career-focused prize drive – is intensifying.

As well as the round-by-round prize money for the top four classified finishers (€4000, €2000, €1000, €500), the eventual title winner will get a three-event FIA European Rally Championship prize drive in 2022 in a Renault Clio Rally4.



After three rounds, Italian Andrea Mabellini tops the title order with a nine-point advantage over Paulo Soria from Argentina with Ghjuvanni Rossi a further five points behind Soria.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes pace from August 27-29.

