There are 20 days to go until Barum Czech Rally Zlín hosts round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship from August 27-29. Here are 20 facts.

1:Zlín’s rise from small town to big city is credited to Tomáš Bat’a, who founded a shoe factory there in 1894.



2:His old office – located in a moving elevator – is preserved in the Regional Authority Building 21, which is home to Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s headquarters.



3:Now established as a bustling university city, Zlín’s south-eastern Moravia setting is 300 kilometres from the Czech capital Prague and 220 kilometres from the Austrian capital Vienna.



4:Zlín was renamed Gottwaldov from 1949-1990 after the first Czech communist president, Klement Gottwald.



5:Event sponsor Continental Barum’s giant tyre factory and distribution centre in nearby Otrokovice hosts the rally’s permanent service park.



6:Barum Czech Rally Zlín ran for the first time in 1971 and turns 50 this season.



7:Jan Halmažna took the inaugural honours in a ŠKODA 1100 MB.



8:Driving a Porsche 911, Wolfgang Hauck was the first non-Czech to win Barum Czech Rally Zlín, a feat he achieved in 1974



9:Home hero Jan Kopecký is unbeaten on Barum Czech Rally Zlín since 2015.



10:The Škoda-powered star also holds the record number of wins in Zlín with eight on the international section of the event and nine in total.



11:Barum Czech Rally Zlín has been ever-present on the ERC roster since the championship was streamlined in 2004. However, the ERC first visited in 1984.



12:For six seasons, from 2007-2012, the event was a round of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge.



13:Two years before, a superspecial stages through the streets of Zlín was added to the itinerary with the Friday-night test proving ever-popular among fans.



14:One-time Zlín winner Leo Pavlík is returning to the event this year as ERC3 Junior rookie Daniel Polášek’s driver coach.



15:Ekaterina Stratieva was handed the keys to the city of Zlín following her 10th participation in 2018.



16:Erik Cais, a rising star of the FIA European Rally Championship and ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member, is not only a resident of Zlín but an official ambassador of the event.



17:Driver turned respected team boss Roman Kresta has claimed a hat-trick of Zlín victories, while his brother-in-law Tomáš Kostka is a three-time podium finisher.



18:Filip Mareš claimed the ERC1 Junior title on the 2019 event after he beat Chris Ingram by 0.3s in a thrilling finish to secure a €100,000 career-progression prize.



19:Two years earlier Marijan Griebel left Zlín as the inaugural ERC1 Junior champion.



20:Hyundai Motorsport sent its World Championship star Dani Sordo to the event in 2018. He placed third overall in a Hyundai i20 R5.

ERC Zooming to Zlin: Scale replica Fabia marks ERC event’s jubilee edition YESTERDAY AT 20:37

ERC Solans vows to hit back after ERC Roma exit YESTERDAY AT 10:04