A host of talented Czech drivers will be in action on their home round of the FIA European Rally Championship from August 27-29 – but one big name won’t be in the fight for victory.

In addition to eight-time winner Jan Kopecký – the 2013 ERC champion – Adam Březík, Erik Cais, Věroslav Cvrček, Miroslav Jakeš, Tomáš Kostka, Filip Mareš, Petr Semerád and Dominik Stříteský will fly their national flag on Barum Czech Rally Zlín and will be among the contenders to finish in the top 10.



However, Václav Pech, the reigning Czech champion and a two-time winner in Zlín, will have to resign himself to chasing success in the national category only.



Pech is in his second season competing in an older-specification Ford Focus WRC. Although World Rally Cars are eligible for the Czech championship, they are not permitted in the ERC, which is headlined by the Rally2 class, meaning Pech will compete in the national event with start number 87.



But Pech won’t be too troubled by his drop in status – he switched from an R5 (now Rally2) to a World Rally Car last season as his preference is for more powerful machinery and duly claimed his eighth outright Czech title.

