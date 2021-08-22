Efrén Llarena warmed up for Barum Czech Rally Zlin with a strong second-place finish on the Spanish championship Rallye de Ferol today.

Co-driven by Sara Fernández in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, Llarena finished second to fellow ERC driver Iván Ares, who was competing in a Hyundai i20 R5.



Llarena starts Barum Czech Rally, which takes place from August 27-29, third in the championship, six points behind leader and defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk.

