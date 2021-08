The countdown for the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín is go with round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship scheduled from August 27-29.

Here are the event essentials:



Starts:17h00 CET, Friday August 27, Main Square, Zlín

Finishes:17h12 CET, Sunday August 28, Main Square, Zlín

Headquarters:Regional Authority– Building 21, třída T. Bati 21, 761 90 Zlín

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):16 (2004-2019)

Stages:15

Stage distance:210.92 kilometres

Liaison distance:574.76 kilometres

Total distance:785.68 kilometres

Surface:Asphalt

Free Practice (for priority drivers):07h30-09h20, Friday August 27 (4.07 kilometres, Malenovice)

Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):09h30-10h20, Friday August 27 (4.07 kilometres, Malenovice)

Shakedown (for all drivers):10h25-13h00, Friday August 27 (4.07 kilometres, Malenovice)



Supplementary regulations (including itinerary):

ClickHEREto download.

