Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s famous Super Special Stage is back for the event’s 50th edition – but with a difference.

Run for the first time in 2005, the host city’s night-time test forms the opening stage of this year’s FIA European Rally Championship qualifier from 21h15 local time.



However, due to construction work on part of the route, a handful of changes have been made, which has resulted in a total length of 9.18 kilometres, down from the previous 9.51 kilometres.



According to the event organisers, “the main change can be found shortly after the start and the subsequent straight section, when the competition cars, instead of continuing to the bridge, turn right onto the panel road and continue towards the popular bus station and former Svit industry area. After approaching the flyover in Gahurova street, the stage continues in traditional form and direction. Unlike previous years, the iconic places of the city stage will be run in the opposite direction, just like in 2016”.



Miloslav Regner, the Barum Czech Rally Zlín Clerk of the Course, said: “The main part of the [stage] has been preserved and fans can enjoy the stage like every year before.”

