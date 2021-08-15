Details of the restrictions and various measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been published by the organisers of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round four of the FIA European Rally Championship.

ClickHEREfor more information. Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place from August 27-29.

