Sami Pajari will be armed with recent asphalt experience when he defends his FIA Junior World Rally Championship lead on the Ypres Rally in Belgium this weekend.

Pajari placed third among the FIA ERC3 Junior runners on Rally di Roma Capitale last month. While the Belgian farmland roads are vastly different to what he encountered in Italy, the Tarmac-driving knowledge will nevertheless be of use to the Finnish talent.



And following his trip to Belgium, Pajari heads east to Czech Republic for Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round four of the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior series, which Pajari is also contesting in a Ford Fiesta Rally4. The sealed-surface event takes place from August 27-29.

ERC Zooming to Zlin: ERC rising star Cais turns 22 in style YESTERDAY AT 04:08

ERC Zooming to Zlin: ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin countdown continues 09/08/2021 AT 08:13