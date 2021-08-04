Daniel Polášek won’t change his approach in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship following his Rally di Roma Capitale DNF.

The ex-finswimmer is using 2021 as a learning year, but his final-stage retirement in Italy meant his run of consecutive top-six finishes in the Pirelli-supported category came to an end.



“It’s huge experience I am getting and I want to learn and prepare well for the next year because the target for this year is only to learn and get the experience to push for next year,” the Orsák Rallysport Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver.



After brake issues affected his pace on day one of Rally di Roma Capitale, Polášek was on course to finish sixth in class prior to his crash on SS13.



“We were too fast for a right corner and we ended up on the side, which stopped the cars behind us,” co-driver Kateřina Janovská said of their premature exit.



Polášek and Janovská are preparing to compete on home soil next when Barum Czech Rally Zlín hosts the fourth round of the 2021 ERC season from August 27-29.

ERC Zooming to Zlin: Stritesky prepares for home rally by making his point on ERC debut 12 HOURS AGO

ERC Points scored as Ares gets his 2021 ERC campaign up and running 14 HOURS AGO