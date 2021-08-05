Barum Czech Rally Zlín fans can celebrate the event turning 50 by purchasing a unique collectors’ model.
IXO Models has released a Škoda Fabia R5 Evo to 1:43 scale ahead of the jubilee edition of the FIA European Rally Championship round from August 27-29.
A total of 500 scale replica Fabias have been produced. Click HERE for more information.
