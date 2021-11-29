The International Fencing Federation (FIE) is the sport of fencing’s world governing body. Its headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland and the Federation has 155 affiliated member federations that represent the sport around the world. FIE’s mission is to promote the development of fencing worldwide and to educate people about the values inherent to fencing.

The Elective Congress had previously been scheduled for Moscow last year but was postponed - and the venue moved - due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This Elective Congress saw delegates elect members to the FIE Executive Committee and various FIE Commissions to serve until 2024.

The big news from the Congress was the re-election of Alisher Usmanov as President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE). Mr Usmanov was first elected as FIE President in 2008, before gaining re-election in 2012, 2016, and in this year’s unopposed race.

The former sabre fencer had served as President of the Russian Fencing Federation and European Fencing Confederation and has been a long-standing financial backer of the FIE.

While fencing has been an Olympic sport since 1896, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was seen as a particular success. Those games featured 12 fencing events and it was the first time in Olympic history that both team and individual events had been held in all three weapons (foil, épée, and sabre) for both men and women.

The FIE, led by Mr Usmanov, was key to this success - and he predicts ongoing strength within the sport, telling the Congress: “I am absolutely confident about the bright future of fencing also because today we have thousands of juniors and cadets, professional coaches and experienced champions, referees, employees of the FIE and associated federations and volunteers who love and develop our sport.”

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, praised Mr Usmanov on his re-election, commenting: “I congratulate my friend Alisher Usmanov on his re-election as FIE President. Mr Usmanov was instrumental in developing fencing all over the world, and I am confident that under his leadership, this wonderful Olympic sport will continue its further development.”

Usmanov is now set to remain in charge of the FIE until this term ends 2024.

