It was non-stop action for the Pool FAST Quarter Finals in Zolder with CUPRA EKS driver Tom Blomqvist taking a last-minute win in QF1, while Romeo Ferraris’ Giovanni Venturini lead all three laps to claim the win in Pool FAST Quarter Final 2 for Race BE.

Pool FAST’s first Quarter Final saw Hyundai Motorsport N’s Jean Karl Vernay, Blomqvist and CUPRA EKS team-mate Adrien Tambay trade the lead throughout the race with Vernay and Tambay exhausting their Power Up first which benefited Blomqvist and allowed for a CUPRA EKS formation finish. While Blomqvist secured the win by the smallest of margins, Tambay claimed second and Vernay third.

Pool FAST Quarter Final 2 followed soon after, packed with closely-fought battles between Venturini, team-mate Bruno Spengler and Hyundai Motorsport N driver Norbert Michelisz. While Michelisz enjoyed a slightly better start, it was Venturini who took the lead and defended successfully until the chequered flag. Enjoying plenty of contact, Michelisz spend most of the race in P2 though it was Spengler who had more Power Up left on the last lap, which he used effectively for a Romeo Ferraris 1-2 finish.

Pool FAST Quarter Finals over, tomorrow will see Pool FAST Semi Final action to the order below.

