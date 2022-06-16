Romeo Ferraris heads to the third round of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup scheduled on the historic Spanish circuit of Jarama-RACE with competitive action starting this Saturday.

The Spanish stage arrives back-to-back after the round held in Budapest last weekend, with a very positive points accumulation for the manufacturer based in Opera, near Milan.

Latest time out, 155 points were garnered for the Teams standings, with Maxime Martin winning the DHL Super Final in the “FAST” pool and then third on the overall podium.

“Jarama is a different track for us and it’s one I haven’t been to before so it’s going to be very interesting,” said Martin.

“It’s going to be very hot, so quite different conditions. After Budapest with the podium and some quite good results, I think it’s we are looking forward to going to Jarama to try to continue in a positive way.

Bruno Spengler meanwhile finished third in the final of the FURIOUS pool, after winning the Quarter-Final 1 and the Semi- Final 1 last time out

“I’m very much looking forward to Jarama. I think we’re going to have very challenging, hot temperatures so that will be interesting to see how it affects the cars and affects our performance,” said the sole Romeo Ferraris driver with previous Jarama form.

“Last time I was there was in 2001, so a very long time ago! It’s a challenging track, a technical track. Definitely looking forward to seeing the Spanish fans also there and I’m looking forward to the to the race.”

Another success in the heats last time came from Giovanni Venturini in Semi-Final 2 of the first group.

“So, after Budapest, we are ready to go to Jarama,” said Venturini. “We have found a lot of things to improve the car in Budapest which should be a big help. For me, it’s the first time at this track so I’m looking forward to it.“

Luca Filippi meanwhile is hopeful of better luck this time out to move him up the points standings.

“I’m so ready to go to Jarama!” he said. “I’ve never been to Jarama so I;m very curious to see how it’s like the old term. It’s really technical and it’s going to be a super hot weekend. Potentially, we can carry on the good positive results as a team from Hungary and let’s go from there.”

These results have allowed Romeo Ferraris to show the potential of its Giulia ETCR and the line-up set up for the 2022 edition of the electric Touring car series.

Despite having to learn the track and the hurry from Hungary of a back-to-back race, the squad reckons in can be in the hunt for the King of the Weekend title in Jarama.

“Having two consecutive rounds always involves a higher level of challenge, given the limited time for travel and preparation between one race and the next. But we go to Jarama with great confidence, given the results obtained at the Hungaroring, where we became the first manufacturer besides Cupra to get on the podium in the 2022 season.,” explained Romeo Ferraris Team Principal, Michela Cerruti.

“Above all, we got the answers we were looking for on our competitiveness, after the unfavourable episodes in Pau. Now we want to continue on the path we have taken and push ourselves even further, hunting of the title of “King of the Weekend” for the first time this year. We know we have the means to do so and together with our drivers we will work on all possible aspects to increase our chances”.

