It’s been a superlative season in the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup for CUPRA EKS with the squad entering the season-finale at Sachsenring with an uneatable points tally, then going on to finish the year with the top three spots in the Drivers’ standings.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Whilst Adrien Tambay clinches the ETCR Drivers’ title in his rookie season, last year’s PURE ETCR champion, Mattias Ekström, came home as runner-up and Tom Blomqvist finished third, having won King of the Weekend at the final race in Germany

Tambay led the series heading into the final round at the Sachsenring circuit in Germany for Race DE, and won his Pool Furious Quarter, Semi-Final and DHL Super Final to increase his end of season total to an unbeaten 535 points.

Tambay’s reward was a maiden FIA World Cup title and ETCR King of the Season crown.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

“Winning the FIA ETCR is the first big title for me, and I have to say a very big thank you to the entire CUPRA family for doing an amazing job all year,” said Tambay.

“I could not have dreamed of a better 2022 – because not only am a world champion for the first time, I am also becoming a daddy soon!”

Defending ETCR champion Mattias Ekström fought hard all the way, and despite another sensational performance in Germany he finished runner-up in the final standings, just 47 points behind team-mate Tambay.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

“To secure a one two three in FIA ETCR is pretty awesome,” said Ekström “I’m very happy for the team, this weekend was so good. I enjoyed all my races with some beautiful battles; very, very intense and very close. I’m very happy for Tom as well, as he had a perfect weekend.”

Tom Blomqvist completed his first season in the all-electric ETCR with a textbook Pool FAST whitewash – winning his Quarter, Semi-Final and DHL SuperFinal races and beating Tambay to the King of the Weekend title by virtue of a better Qualifying time. That performance secured third place in the drivers’ standings.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

“It’s a great way for CUPRA to finish the ETCR season with a one-two-three for CUPRA in the ETCR and Adrien wrapping up with title here at the last race,” said Blomqvist.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my first season in the FIA ETCR. Hopefully the fans have enjoyed it too because it’s been a thrilling season.”

Jordi Gené finished ninth in the drivers’ standings, with the points he scored during the season instrumental in CUPRA winning the ETCR Manufacturers’ title.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

“Very happy to be part of this team that has won absolutely everything this season. I’m always here to help. I’ve been, I think a good team player in all races, happy for my result in Jarama for example, but all of the other races I tried to score as many points as possible. I helped my team-mates and this achievement has been great for all of us.”

And so ends an incredible FIA ETCR season, in which CUPRA EKS has maintained an unbeatable high level of competitiveness and once again demonstrated how fast and reliable the CUPRA e-Racer is.

CUPRA drivers have finished King of the Weekend in four of the sixth rounds – Tambay in Hungary, Ekström in France and Spain and Blomqvist in Germany – and with at least two CUPRA drivers finishing on the podium in all six races.

A truly magnificent team effort sees CUPRA EKS score 1076 points to win the Manufacturers’ title by 330 points.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

“The perseverance of the CUPRA EKS team is key to achieving a world title like this,” said Xavi Serra, CUPRA Racing Head of Technical Development.

“All the drivers and engineers have collectively done a great job to ensure CUPRA retains its ETCR Manufacturers’ title and to fill the first three places in the drivers’ standings is truly outstanding.

“I am delighted with the performance of everyone and how we continue to grow as a team.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

“It’s not been an easy season because all the teams have been very strong, the level of competition has been very high, and we have had to fight day after day. But we can be proud of what we have achieved – winning both the ETCR Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ titles for a second year in a row.”

