CUPRA EKS heads into this weekend’s fourth round of the 2022 FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup at Zolder for Race BE this weekend hoping to continue its winning streak in the season which has seen a CUPRA driver crowned King of the Weekend at every round so far and the marque leading the manufacturers’ category by 172 points heading to Belgium.

Mattias Ekström currently tops the drivers’ points table after being crowned King in Jarama last time out, to add to his Pau crown. The Swedish driver is on great form and is certainly driving to his mantra of ‘go hard or go home.’

“Zolder is a place which I actually enjoyed a lot from the past,” said Ekström

“My first race there was really back in the day! I think it was 2003. I enjoy Zolder. It’s a bit through the forest with old-style race track with slow and mixed corners. I’m excited about the circuit and also about the competition in general. We had a good start to the season and the trick will be to try to keep that momentum going. I hope we can have another good one.”

In an extraordinary start to his all-electric ETCR career, Adrien Tambay is the only driver to win all three of his DHL Super Final races this season – and was crowned King of the Weekend in only his second ETCR race meeting in Hungary. The Frenchman is also in scintillating form and arrives in Belgium second in the drivers’ standings, just six points behind Ekström.

“I’m very much looking forward to be back racing,” said Tambay.

“It’s been a very good beginning of the season to be honest. I’m looking forward to keep pushing and trying to be to be as strong as we were in the race so far. It’s going to be hard because the competition is closing-up. We saw this in Jarama in the races, so it’s always a big challenge.

“It’s never easy to nail it with these cars, especially in qualifying. That will have to be the goal: to nail it every time, so you have to work hard to find the right set-up. Zolder is a track where I’ve not been racing on for around 14 years. So very few memories, but the ones I have are good ones.”

Fellow all-electric newcomer Tom Blomqvist has also settled into the CUPRA EKS Racing team well. The British-born Swede has twice finished second in his DHL Super Final (in France and Hungary) and has been on the overall ETCR race weekend podium as well. With experience of both the CUPRA e-Racer and the unique ETCR race format now under his belt, Blomqvist, who is sixth in the drivers’ standings, will be looking for his best finish of the year in Belgium.

“Obviously the team has been flying in the last events, so I think everyone’s full of confidence heading into Zolder,” said Blomqvist. “I’ve had a few tough races, so I hope to bounce back. Zolder is a track I know and I’ve won there in the past in my junior career. Hopefully that bodes well for another good and successful weekend for CUPRA, so I’m looking forward to bouncing back this weekend.”

Jordi Gené shot from 11th to seventh in the drivers’ standings after an outstanding drive at Jarama last time out, where the Spanish driver finished second in his DHL Super Final to celebrate his first race weekend ETCR podium result. He has raced touring cars at Zolder before, but not the most powerful all-electric CUPRA e-Racer!

“I’m looking forward for Zolder, especially after having a very good weekend in Spain,” gushed Gené

“It’s not going to be easy as everybody will be charged to not give up any more points in the championship. It’s a key point in the season and we have to do very well to keep our pace and that is my goal, especially. I’m looking forward to it; let’s see what Belgium brings us.”

