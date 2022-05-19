The first round of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup will see the world’s first all-electric touring car series with a World Cup title at stake supported in its goal to highlight that electric mobility can be fun, fast and sexy by disruptive high level Metaverse company Infinite Reality.

Infinite Reality is a Metaverse Innovation and Entertainment Company and is the gateway to the Metaverse and creator economy where consumers and creators engage in real time with digital content through interactive, first-person social experiences.

FIA ETCR is the world’s first all-electric touring car series with a World title at stake. Manufacturers compete against each other using the most powerful touring cars ever built; the maximum 500kW (670bhp) beasts battling it out on a combination of iconic race tracks and street circuits through numerous short, sharp Battle races for the ultimate prize.

With sustainability at the heart of the series, the on-track excitement comes with a commitment to provide a global platform for the world’s biggest automotive manufacturers to showcase their latest electric cars in the high-intensity world of motorsport.

FIA ETCR’s first round is part of the Pau Motors Festival and its associated events will highlight the current challenges of sustainable mobility. The event is a place to showcase innovation and a testing lab for new automotive technologies making it an ideal opportunity to launch Infinite Reality’s disruptive high-level Metaverse to Europe and beyond.

With this FIA ETCR sponsorship, Infinite Reality affirms its commitment to sustainable development and global responsibility. This historic event will not only showcase car races powered by low-carbon technologies, such as electricity, hydrogen, and low-carbon liquid fuels, but will, most importantly, raise awareness about the transition to clean sources of energy and the innovative technologies available for individual mobility.

During the event, Infinite Reality will showcase several Metaverse experiences for European audiences, establishing itself as the reference for Metaverse creation, while achieving two further objectives:

Xavier Gavory, FIA ETCR Series Director:

“Infinite Reality is about pushing the boundaries and exploring new technologies so we couldn’t find a better aligned partner to join us for our first-ever FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup event. We are both forging new ground and seeking to change perceptions and to do this in the fabulous and iconic locale of Pau city makes for a memorable fusion of our brands. We are looking forward to learning more about Infinite Reality and the infinite possibilities ahead.”

John Acunto, Infinite Reality President and CEO:

“This partnership with the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup highlights the commitment of Infinite Reality to facilitate sustainable transition and positive energies through the Metaverse. The Pau Motors Festival is a perfect place to showcase innovation and a testing lab for new automotive technologies making it an ideal opportunity to launch Infinite Reality’s disruptive high-level Metaverse to Europe and beyond.”

