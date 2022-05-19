Discovery Sports Events – promoter of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup – in consultation with the FIA, TOSFED – the Turkish ASN – and EMSO Sportif – the event promoter – announces the postponement of FIA ETCR Race TR, originally scheduled for 20-22 May 2022 at Istanbul Park.

Pre-event requirements were not fulfilled in time for the race to take place on this date.

Discovery Sports Events, FIA, TOSFED and EMSO Sportif will communicate a new date in November in due course.

