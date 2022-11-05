Now we ask FIA ETCR Series Director Xavier Gavory to give his take on the cars in red…

Ad

Image credit: FIA ETCR

FIA ETCR Romeo Ferraris’ FIA ETCR season race by race by Cerruti 02/11/2022 AT 13:23

Romeo Ferraris is naturally considered by many as the outsider because it’s a family run business and not part of a major automotive group, yet at the same time – once more – they did so well in the FIA ETCR. They may not have the same resources or financial back-up, but they have so much passion and energy. They have something unique, which is their deep-rooted team spirit. They showed so much commitment, especially at times when luck was not on their side. Each individual within their squad worked so hard and so many times they punched above their weight through the season.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

For much of the season they were in second place in the manufacturers’ rankings and it was only after the situation in Vallelunga that they lost this. They were fighting a team with a huge manufacturer behind them, so that is a mighty achievement.

Romeo Ferraris definitely raised eyebrows when they announced their driver line-up at the start of the year and it’s been fantastic to see such experienced and talented drivers behind the wheel of the Giulia ETCR. Everyone was happy when it all came together for the team with Maxime Martin winning on home soil to be crowned King of the Weekend in Zolder. The emotion brought a very human element to the series.

Romeo Ferraris brings a unique flavour to FIA ETCR and we are so happy they are part of the series!

Image credit: FIA ETCR

FIA ETCR Romeo Ferraris FIA ETCR 2022 Report Card: 6/10 01/11/2022 AT 14:10