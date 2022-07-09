Hyundai Motorsport N driver Jean Karl Vernay got his day off to a great start at Circuit Zolder for the fourth round of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup, by taking pole in the Pool FAST qualifying sessions. 
Vernay topped Qualifying 1 with a 1:36.428 lap which did not get bettered in Pool FAST’s second attempt despite CUPRA EKS driver Tom Blomqvist’s strong efforts. Blomqvist takes the second spot thanks to a 1:36.754 time, with team-mate Adrien Tambay securing the third fastest combined time in 1:36.987.  
Pool FAST Q2 Times
FIA ETCR
Seizing the day in Zolder – Friday track thoughts from the FIA ETCR drivers
15 HOURS AGO

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Pool FAST Q1 Times

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Combined FAST Qualifying Times

Image credit: FIA ETCR

