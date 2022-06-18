CUPRA EKS driver Mattias Ekström proved fastest in the Pool FURIOUS quaifying sessions at the Circuito de Madrid Jarama-RACE with the Swede setting a time in Q1 which was unbeaten by any of the Q2 runs, with Ekström himself opting to save his tyres in the searing heat.

Ekström set a 1m 37.264s lap which was over a tenth slower than his CUPRA EKS team-mate Jordi Gené, running in the FAST pool. Second quickest in FURIOUS was fella CUPRA chap, Tom Blomqvist with a 1m 37.689s.

Hyundai Motorsport N’s Mikel Azcona set the third fastest time from the combined sessions, with a 1m 37.708s.

Pool FURIOUS Q2 Times

