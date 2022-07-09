Romeo Ferraris driver Maxime Martin went fastest on home ground for Race BE in the fourth round of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup with a maxed out lap of 1:35.858; the only driver to go around Circuit Zolder in under 1:36 so far.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

CUPRA EKS driver Mattias Ekström claimed second in the Pool FURIOUS qualifying sessions, thanks to a 1:36.146 time set in Quali 2, with Romeo Ferraris’ Luca Filippi completing the top 3 with a 1:36.869 lap from Quali 1.

Unfortunately Mikel Azcona had both his lap times deleted after the Hyundai Motorsport N driver cut the chicane at T16 in both Qualifying sessions, while CUPRA EKS’ Jordi Gené was unable to take part due to a cooling issue.

Pool FURIOUS Q2 Times

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Pool FURIOUS Q1 Times

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Combined FURIOUS Qualifying Times

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Follow the day’s action:

