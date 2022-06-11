The Pool FURIOUS Quarter Finals delivered more than their fair share of on-track action at the Hungaroring today, with Romeo Ferraris’ Bruno Spengler and Hyundai’s Motorsport N’s Jean Karl Vernay finishing first in their respective battles.

Poleman Adrien Tambay, driving for CUPRA EKS, had a slower start to the Pool FURIOUS Quarter Final 1 than Spengler, moving into second place ahead of team-mate Tom Blomqvist. The trio stayed close throughout the race, battling hard, until Tambay and Blomqvist made contact and spun. Tambay was able to continue, albeit slowly, finishing nearly 30 seconds behind Spengler, while Blomqvist had to stop his car at Turn 4.

Pool Furious Quarter Final 2 saw Hyundai Motorsport N’s Jean Karl Vernay lead from start to finish, with Romeo Ferraris’ Luca Filippi and local hero Norbert Michelisz delivering thrilling moves until the very end. Filippi finished second, with Hyundai’s Motorsport N’s Michelisz taking third.

The Pool FAST Semi Finals will conclude today’s on-track action, starting from 19:55 local time.

Pool FURIOUS Quarter Final 1

Spengler

Tambay

Blomqvist

Pool FURIOUS Quarter Final 2

Vernay

Filippi

Michelisz

Pool FURIOUS Semi Final 1 Grid

Spengler

Tambay

Vernay

Pool FURIOUS Semi Final 2 Grid

Blomqvist

Filippi

Michelisz

