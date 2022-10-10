The FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup had a special guest visitor at the season-finale in Sachsenring as Williams Racing F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken made a visit to meet then-reigning ETCR King, Mattias Ekström.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Jack was on site on GT Masters duties but couldn’t resist a look at the CUPRA e-Racer which proved to be so successful in 2022.

Image credit: FIA ETCR

Watch Mattias show and tell about the e-Racer here:

Jack Aitken is an experienced racer who – through his role as Williams Racing F1 reserve driver – contested the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. In 2022, Jack competes in the European Le Mans Series as well as the ADAC GT Masters and the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

Jack also contested this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Might there be time for an FIA ETCR campaign for Jack in the future? You never know…

Image credit: FIA ETCR

