The Netherlands have gained some sort of revenge for their Olympic final defeat to Great Britain at Rio 2016 by beating the reigning champions 1-0 in the group stage of Tokyo 2020.

Both sides had periods of dominating possession, but the game was settled by Frederique Matla’s penalty stroke late in the first period.

The Dutch were clearly up for the match from the start, with the world and European champions still seething from their shootout defeat five years ago at the Games, barely giving Team GB a moment on the ball in the first half.

Penalty corners came and went, with goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, the hero from Rio, in fine form - making 12 saves throughout the match, before captain Hollie Pearne-Webb’s infringement on Lidewij Welten allowed Matla to dispatch the ball past the keeper from the spot.

GB started to come back into the match, though, and a succession of penalty corners led to a well struck shot from Elena Rayner which was saved well by Josine Koning to keep her side ahead heading into the break.

Britain came out well for the second half and started to look more dangerous in attack but Koning again was in the way, this time denying Anna-Frances Toman. The Rio gold medallists began to get more desperate for an equaliser as the final quarter went on, and on the break the Dutch side forced a brilliant stick save from Hinch off Eva de Goede late on.

But after recovering from a shaky start, it was an encouraging performance from Britain, who are still on course to qualify for the knockout stages. They sit third in Pool A with two wins and two defeats, with their next game scheduled for Saturday against Ireland.

