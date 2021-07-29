Team GB men's team produced a brilliant comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a 2-2 draw with Netherlands and book their place in the knockout stages of the Olympic hockey tournament.

GB trailed 2-0 at one stage and with Germany suffering a shock loss to South Africa, a defeat would have left their qualification hopes in the balance.

But a spirited fightback and brilliant rearguard action in the final 60 seconds secured a point and their place in the next phase.

Britain made a bright start and put the Dutch under pressure, but they could not make the breakthrough and fell behind to a sublime team goal on 22 minutes.

A long pass was taken down superbly by Jonas de Geus, and he traded passes before playing the ball into the path of Thierry Brinkman to slot home.

Britain needed a good start to the second half, but got the opposite as Ian Sloan conceded a penalty corner for a deliberate knock off and Jip Janssen powered home - albeit Ward could have done better on the line.

Oliver Payne made a brilliant double save from a penalty corner to keep GB in the hunt in the fourth quarter, and Ward gave them hope when turning in Thomas Sorsby’s backhand shot on 52 minutes.

GB won a penalty corner on 57 minutes and Ward found the target to draw his side level.

There was one final bit of drama, as Netherlands won a penalty corner in the final minute. They had four bites, but Payne and his defence held firm to secure qualification before their final pool game against world number two Belgium.

