After a disappointing start to their Tokyo 2020 campaign against Germany, Rio 2016 gold medallists Team GB followed-up their first victory of the Games versus Canada on Monday with a 3-1 win against India this morning.

India proved problematic for Team GB, who struggled to hold onto their lead at 2-1, courtesy of goals from Hannah Martin in the second and 19th minute.

However, GB managed to display resilience, something they failed to show in their opening game versus Germany, and a 41st minute goal from Lily Osley all but sealed victory.

Team GB extended their lead in the final stages of the game. Grace Balsdon dispatching a penalty stroke impressively to guarantee GB’s second win of the Games.

An unconvincing performance from Team GB, but one that takes them closer to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The win moves them up to second place in the Pool A standings with six points.

They face table toppers Netherlands next, where victory would level the sides at the summit of the group.

Both sides though will be wary of Germany who are also on six points, but behind Great Britain on goal difference, who possess a two-goal advantage.

