Team GB’s hockey stars hit back after being called “arrogant” by the Netherlands following the Dutch side’s semi-final win over the British team.

Great Britain beat their European rivals to gold in Rio 2016, ending the Netherlands’ domination of the event following wins in 2008 and 2012.

But the Dutch reclaimed gold in Tokyo, following on from their semi-final win over Team GB with victory against Argentina in the final.

And beating Britain en route to reclaiming their title certainly felt extra-sweet for Dutch captain Eva de Goede.

“We have the feeling that those girls always have a lot of bravado, almost arrogant,” she said in the build-up to Friday’s final.

I think everyone had their own personal reason why we wanted to beat them so badly. It was pure luck what they put down in Rio. It’s great that we’re sending them home like this.

“We really wanted to show today that they certainly don’t come near us. I’m glad we were able to play our own game and knock them all out.”

And Britain’s Laura Unsworth hit back at the Dutch, saying their comments show that Team GB are still “in their heads”.

“It’s an interesting one because they say all these comments,” Unsworth said.

“I don’t know that we’re arrogant – but obviously we are in their heads.

I’m not sure why they waste so much time speaking about us if they don’t think we’re that good. It does spur us on a little bit.

“We beat them in the Euros the year before (in 2015 going into Rio). If that’s what they want to think, that’s what they can think.

“They have been very good this cycle, they are probably the No.1 side. We will keep coming back stronger and stronger.”

