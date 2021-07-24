An Argentina hockey player hit his Spanish opponent in the head with a stick, seemingly unprovoked, in a bizarre post-match incident at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

At the end of a 1-1 draw, Lucas Rossi approached David Alegre, who was on the floor having his legs stretched for cramp by an Argentinean opponent, and jabbed his stick under his head.

The incident sparked uproar between both sets of players, with Alegre and Rossi continuing to shout insults at each other before the latter was led away by his team-mates.

It seemed to be completely out of sync with the emotions at the buzzer, as both teams seemed to be on good terms, despite the Spanish language rivalry, with Argentina sportingly helping out Alegre’s fatigue.

But Rossi was incensed until he returned to the dressing room, and officials from both sides attempted to calm him down.

