Figure Skating

‘A pure artist in every sense of the word!’ – Yuzuru Hanyu signs off with ‘unreal’ routine at Winter Olympics

‘A pure artist in every sense of the word!’ – Yuzuru Hanyu signs off with an ‘unreal’ routine at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:55, an hour ago