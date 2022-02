Figure Skating

'Allowing her to skate creates an enormous precedent' - Valentina Marchei on Kamila Valieva competing at Beijing 2022

'Allowing her to skate creates an enormous precedent' - Valentina Marchei gives her views on Kamila Valieva being allowed to compete at Beijing 2022. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:04:53, 43 minutes ago