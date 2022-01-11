A sensational Olympic athlete is attempting to pull off an acrobatic move that no one has ever achieved in competition before - sound familiar?

Approaching the Tokyo 2020 Games, gymnast star Simone Biles was being tipped to perform the Yurchenko double pike, but the American legend instead found hero status in another form when she championed mental health, putting it ahead of sporting achievement.

At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Japan’s double figure skating gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu will likely try to perform a quadruple Axel, a move no fellow athlete has ever landed in anything other than training.

So what is it, and why is it so difficult to achieve? The quadruple Axel will require the 27-year-old to perform four and a half revolutions in mid air at astonishing speed, while also trying to deliver a perfect landing. It is so difficult that if Hanyu does pull it off, the score he will achieve will surely be unbeatable for any of his rivals. High reward - but extremely high risk.

The men’s singles competition is hotly contested and it is a measure of how close the rivalry is that Hanyu is having to raise his level to a standard never seen before. His battle with American Nathan Chen is likely to be one of the highlights of the Games.

Hanyu attempted the move twice on his way to winning a sixth Japanese national title at the end of December - coming close to completing it in free practice, before his competition attempt was marked down because of a two-footed landing. That was still enough to beat Shoma Uno, the Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallist.

"The Olympics isn't a recital. It's a place you must win," said Hanyu following his victory, as he immediately switched attention towards the Games.

"For that reason, I'll be strongly determined. I'm hopeful I can prepare a program that sees a quad axel that earns an extra grade of execution points."

For casual fans of figure skating, Hanyu may be best known for the Winnie the Pooh cuddly toys which are thrown on to the rink after his routine. The AA Milne character (but in Disney form, if we are being pedantic) has followed him around for his entire career, and although IOC rules will not allow him to be in his 'corner' in Beijing, there is certain to be representation somewhere.

Hanyu is already a history maker, having become the first man since 1952 to successfully defend a singles title when he won gold in Pyeongchang. But his path to Beijing has not been easy.

In three out of the last five seasons, the skater many believe to be the greatest of all time has missed large chunks because of a persistent injury to his right ankle. His latest national title was his first competition in eight months.

It is that lack of consistency which has contributed towards the extraordinary Nathan Chen to win the last three world titles, including 2021, where Hanyu had to settle for bronze.

The 22-year-old American has raised the standard and forced his already legendary Japanese rival to put his body on the line by doing something never achieved by another athlete - this is, after all, a skater who has been through worse, having been caught up in the devastating Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

It is for that reason that February 8 (short programme) and February 10 (free skate) should be marked in the diary.

