With just 50 days to go until the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Team GB have named debutants Natasha McKay, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson as their figure skating athletes for the Games.

It is the second selection announcement in the build-up to China, following the selection of the men's and mixed curling teams.

Ad

All three skaters are rewarded for winning titles earlier this month at the British Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield, where they secured their spots having already earned Great Britain quota spots.

Beijing 2022 Figure skating at the Beijing Olympics: What are the rules, how does scoring work? 21 HOURS AGO

McKay is a five-time British singles champion who finished 23rd at the World Championships in May, while Fear and Gibson, who finished seventh in the ice dance at that same event, train together in Montreal, Canada.

“I feel such immense gratitude and honour to have been selected to represent Team GB at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games," said McKay, who will compete in one of the Winter Olympics most-watched events.

"My love and ambitions for the sport were fostered in ice rinks all over the UK, from Queensway to Aberdeen.

“I feel an overwhelming sense of pride to be representing the nation whose past legends and legacies instilled in me the Olympic dream.

“This opportunity is the culmination of 20 years of passion for the sport, a committed vision through triumph, trial and tribulation, and the unwavering support of our wonderful team.”

Fear beat her sister Sasha to the ice dance spot, but her performance with Gibson at the World Championships made it the pair's theirs to lose. She was born in the USA but spent much of her childhood in the UK and comes from a family which has always skated.

Gibson's route was much more unconventional, having switched from football to singles figure skating , before he was inspired by ITV show Dancing on Ice to switch disciplines to ice dance.

“To feel like years and years of hard work and dedication have paid off is truly one of the most satisfying things," said Gibson.

“I can’t wait for the moment when we get to skate in Beijing with the Olympic Rings beneath our feet.”

Beijing 2022 From football to ice dance - Britain’s Gibson and Fear chase Olympic dream 29/09/2021 AT 09:39