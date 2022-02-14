Some of Beijing’s most memorable moments at this year's Winter Olympics have been produced on the ice at the Capitol Indoor Stadium as figure skating events have dominated large parts of the Games. China’s pairs short world record on home ice, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva’ historic triple axel landing, and Nathan Chen’s long-awaited Olympic gold medal are just a few of the many highlights there have been so far.

We’ve seen the Russian Olympic Committee grab gold in the women’s free skate team event to kick off the honours, and Chen finally land that gold in the men’s single free skate with a spellbinding programme to the sound of Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’.

There’s still plenty up for grabs - and competitors to skate themselves into the Olympic record books - with the ice dance, women’s free skate and the pair skating free skate still to be determined.

We delve into the historic sport that has been around for over a century, making its Olympics debut at the 1908 Summer Games in London, before it began its Winter Olympics journey at Chamonix in 1924 - the first Winter Games - where it has remained ever since.

HOW ARE FIGURE SKATING SCORES JUDGED?

On the eye figure skating can seem a complicated event to judge, and viewers can be forgiven for simply appreciating the immaculate techniques of these incredibly talented athletes without putting in the effort to decide whether they deserved an extra point or two for that superb landing, or flawless transition.

It’s a lot to remember, but when you break it down, it’s not as difficult to understand as you may have been led to believe. Here’s how it works.

Firstly, it’s important to note that nine judges are responsible for rating the skaters in two separate categories: technical score (TES) and programme component score (PCS).

The TES category is where judges grade the difficulty level and delivery of various moves, for example jumps, spins and step sequences. Each move has a base value, and are valued by judges depending on how well they are carried out. The points for each move are calculated, and the highest and lowest scores are chalked off, leaving the remaining seven scores to be added to the base value.

PCS covers the following:

Skating skills

Transitions (footwork and movement that link all elements)

Performance (choreography, emotion)

Composition (how the arrangement is put together)

Performance and execution (style, precision, personality)

In the same way as the TES category, the top and bottom scores are striked and the remaining seven are averaged, but this is where it can get tricky. This score is then multiplied by a factor that is different for men and women to give the PCS score, and to ensure that the TES and PCS have equal weight.

Then, the TES score is added to the PCS score, to give an overall score. This applies to all programmes/dances.

WHAT ARE THE JUMPS IN FIGURE SKATING?

There are only six jumps in figure skating (stick with us):

Toe loop - A toe jump. Outside edge entry, outside edge landing on the same foot

Loop - An edge jump, very similar to the toe loop. Outside edge entry, outside edge landing on the same foot.

Salchow - An edge jump. Inside edge entry, outside edge landing on opposite foot.

Flip - A toe jump. Inside edge entry, switch to opposite foot for take-off with toe pick, landing back on entry foot. N.B. Not an actual flip, sadly.

Lutz - A toe jump, very similar to the flip. Outside edge entry, switch to opposite foot for take-off with toe pick, landing back on entry foot.

Axel - An edge jump and the toughest of them all. It's the only one that begins with the skater facing forwards so it's easy to spot. Outside edge entry, outside edge landing.

The number of jumps are restricted because of the limited options a skater has - initial direction (forwards or backwards), entry (inside edge or outside edge), take-off (whether they use toe pick, the front of the blade) and foot choice.

Depending on how many rotations are performed, there are then other variations. For example, a double Lutz or triple Axel.

WHO CHOOSES OUTFITS?

Skaters’ outfits don’t contribute towards a better score, or necessarily an improved performance, but are traditionally a vital part of figure skating. They can drum up towards costs in the thousands - but I suppose if you’re doing your thing on the world’s biggest stage, you’d want to look the part, right?

There are a few rules when considering outfits, but on the whole are fairly lenient. Women have to have skirts, but there are no restrictions on how skaters incorporate this into the outfit. Men are not allowed to wear tights, but as long as they look like trousers, they’re usually given the green light. Skaters’ can get points deducted if their outfit is deemed inappropriate.

The outfits are often fashioned by some of the world’s leading stylists and designers, hence the often costly price. Stylists can often become frustrated with the number of changes made to the design, as skater’s try to embody their look in accordance with their programme. This is also something that judges will take into account, if the outfit doesn’t fit the music for example, skater’s may be docked points in the long run.

Once the outfits are agreed on, they then have to be signed off by the Games’ officials. To conclude, the choice is purely the skaters’ preference, but they have to be clever about their decisions.

HOW CAN I WATCH ON TV?

