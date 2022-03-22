Former Olympic champion Aljona Savchenko has said she thinks it is strange that things have gone so quiet surrounding Kamila Valieva.

Valieva tested positive for banned substance Trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in St. Petersburg in December. However, the positive test was not analysed and reported until after the start of the Winter Olympics - on February 8 - one day after she had led ROC to team event success in Beijing.

The Adverse Analytical Finding led to an immediate provisional suspension by Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA). However, a challenge lodged by Valieva to the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee was upheld the following day - February 9.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) exercised its right to challenge that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). And on February 14, CAS specifically ruled that the 15-year-old Russian superstar could continue to compete at the Games , but any decision on whether she was in breach of doping regulations would be taken at a later date.

The gold medal she won in the team event remains provisional - and a report on Monday said a result may not be known until 2023 due to delays in the case.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany , Savchenko, the former Germany and now Netherlands coach, said she felt it was strange that so little had been heard.

When asked whether she knew anything about the process, Savchenko replied: "No, I don't.

“I find it strange that it has become so quiet around this topic. Of course, the war is the worst thing at the moment. But this incident is also bad for sport, of course.”

Valieva won't be at the upcoming Figure Skating World Championships as all Russian athletes are banned from competing due to the invasion of Ukraine.

