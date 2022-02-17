Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova was at the centre of some upsetting scenes after the conclusion of the ladies’ singles event at the Winter Olympics.

Valieva had been the centre of attention after a positive doping test was revealed shortly after the Russian Olympic Committee claimed gold in the team event.

A ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed her to compete in the singles, although she may yet lose her medal in the team event if the court rules against her again.

It made for an emotionally heightened event on Thursday, and after Valieva closed out the program, Trusova was seen to be in floods of tears and no little anger.

Despite putting together an impressive routine which featured a strong of rarely-seen quad jumps, she missed out on gold to compatriot Anna Shcherbakova.

Trusova was heard to say: “I will never go out on the ice again. Never! I hate!

“It's impossible! You can not do it this way! I'm not going to the awards! Everyone has a gold medal! Only I don't! I hate it all!"

However she did take to the podium in Beijing as Shcherhbakova was crowned.

