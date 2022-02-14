Kamila Valieva will discover her Winter Olympic fate later on Monday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concluded its hearing into her case.

The Russian, 15, is embroiled in a major controversy after testing positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart agent typically used to treat angina. She tested positive at the Russian National Championships back in December and was initially provisionally suspended by Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA). However that suspension was swiftly lifted after an appeal to the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and International Skating Union (ISU) have all contested RUSADA’s decision to lift the provisional suspension on Valieva, taking their case to CAS.

And CAS has now confirmed that their hearing into her continued participation at the Games has now concluded, with an announcement of their decision imminent - expected to be around 6am GMT.

"The hearing was concluded, it was a long hearing. Now the panel will deliberate until tomorrow morning, the end of the morning," CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb said.

"We hope to be able to announce a final decision tomorrow at around one, two or three pm tomorrow afternoon and there should be an announcement which should be either by press release on the website or a public announcement also tomorrow.

"We need to organise that and we still have some work to do... I cannot comment on anything at the hearing but I hope to give you a decision ... in a few hours."

The hearing was attended by Valieva, IOC, WADA, ISU, RUSADA and the ROC.

