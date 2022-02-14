Team USA chief executive Sarah Hirshland has hit out at the decision to allow Kamila Valieva to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

CAS said in a statement it had been asked to determine the "narrow issue” of whether the provisional suspension should have been imposed, confirming that it had not ruled on the merits of the wider case. Thus its panel " determined that permitting the provisional suspension to remain lifted was appropriate ".

As a result, Valieva is free to take part in the women's individual figure skating event on Tuesday, although any medal she potentially wins - and has won - could be overturned. Valieva led ROC to success in the team event, with USA second and Japan third.

However, Team USA chief Hirshland said in a statement that the decision sent out the wrong signal, adding that it appeared as another chapter in the “systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia”.

“We are disappointed by the message this decision sends. It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold athletes, coaches and all involved to the highest standards,” began the statement.

“Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, today that right is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.

“We know this case is not yet closed and we call on everyone in the Olympic Movement to continue to fight for clean sport on behalf of athletes around the world.”

The Canadian Olympic Committee also added in a statement: "The situation that has unfolded with respect to the Russian figure skating athlete's doping case is extremely unfortunate and sad for the athletes. The COC is fully committed to clean sport and we firmly believe that no one involved in doping or other corrupt practices has a place in the Olympic Movement.

"We appreciate that the IOC/ITA, WADA and the ISU each appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ad hoc division at the Beijing 2022 Games to request that the provisional suspension of the Russian athlete, which was lifted by RUSADA only a day after it was initially imposed, be reinstated.

"While the COC was not permitted to be formally involved in the CAS appeal process, we have been following the details of the case closely and doing what we can to ensure the protection of the interests of Canadian figure skating athletes and all clean athletes.

"While we trust that the CAS decision was the result of a fair process, we are extremely disappointed with this result."

IOC will respect the decision

Before the decision was announced on Monday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson Mark Adams said that the Olympic organising body would respect CAS' verdict.

“This decision is only about the provisional suspension of her start in future events, and only about that,” began Adams at the joint IOC & Beijing 2022 daily briefing

“And the IOC, of course, have to – and we will – respect the CAS decision, whatever that may be.

"It is not about the medal ceremonies or future ceremonies. And for us – and for all of you – this is an unsatisfactory situation. We would have liked – and have asked – for the parties to agree to have the whole case in its entirety, or in legal parlance, on its merits, being settled once and for all before this competition starts.

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC skates during a training session on day ten of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink on February 14, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

“Unfortunately the parties have not agreed on this and this is why we are left in this difficult dilemma – with regards to the topic that concerns us here also: the victory ceremony, not just taking part in the events which start tomorrow.

“It is a deeply concerning situation for us and, of course, all of the athletes concerned, from whatever country they come.

Adams reiterated that CAS’ decision on Monday related only to Valieva’s continuing participation at the Games, with a larger procedure - determining whether Valieva is in breach of doping regulations - still underway.

“There is an ongoing procedure – it is not in our hands. We do not yet know the results and we do not yet know when the results of that larger procedure will come. I warn you that they will not come within the next hours or days. We will only have the result of the specific CAS decision coming at 14:00CST (06:00GMT).

“If CAS decides to let Valieva start tomorrow it does not mean on - the one hand - that she had not committed a doping offence, and, at the same time, if CAS decides to not let her start, it does not mean that the doping offence has been confirmed. People need to be very clear on that.

“What we will have in either case will be a decision where there is an ongoing procedure against her of which we do not know the final result. In all this we have to respect the full process and all the measures taken, whatever our position is.

“And finally can I remind everybody that Kamila Valieva is a minor, she is 15 years old. We all respect the process and rule of law but I think it is even more important in this case that we avoid speculation on what is a very, very delicate case.”

