Sha'Carri Richardson has hit out at the decision to clear Kamila Valieva to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Richardson was a gold-medal hope at the Summer Olympics for Team USA, but missed the event after testing positive for cannabis in the run-up to Tokyo. She has taken to social media to criticise the decision to allow Valieva to continue competing at the Beijing Games.

Ad

Beijing 2022 When is Valieva skating? Olympic singles schedule after Russian is cleared to compete 4 HOURS AGO

And Richardson took to social media to ask the difference between her and Valieva’s situation.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mine?” Richardson tweeted on Monday.

“My mother died and I can’t run and was also favoured to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

The 21-year-old Richardson was given a 30-day suspension following her 100m victory at the US Olympic trials in June 2021. The timeline of Richardson’s ban meant she missed the 100m individual event at Tokyo 2020 and she was not selected for the 4x100m relay – which fell after her suspension. WADA has since announced that they will review the status of cannabis on its list of banned substances.

Valieva, 15, made history as she propelled the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) to the team title with flawless performances in the short programme and free skate. However, a positive test result for trimetazidine soon threw a cloud over her continued participation at the Games, with the IOC pushing for a provisional ban to be reinstated after it had been lifted by the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee.

Tearful Valieva pulls to side after fall during figure skating training

CAS ruled in Valieva’s favour on Monday on the specific issue that she could continue competing at the Games. Any decision on whether she is in breach of doping regulations will be taken at a later date – the IOC later confirmed there will be no medal ceremonies for events involving a top three finish for Valieva at the Winter Olympics.

Valieva is now set to compete in the women’s singles. The short programme is on Tuesday Feb 15 (10:00 GMT) before the free skate on Thursday Feb 17 (10:00 GMT).

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'The perfect moment' - Papadakis and Cizeron lauded after gold medal redemption 12 HOURS AGO