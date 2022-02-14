Team GB’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson secured a top-10 finish after free dancing to the Lion King soundtrack at the Winter Olympics.

Ice dance duo Fear and Gibson, who came seventh at the 2021 World Championships, scored 76.45 in the rhythm dance on Saturday – enough for 10th heading into Monday’s free dance.

That meant the Britons were first up in the penultimate group, and on what was the 38th anniversary of Torvill and Dean's gold medal-winning 'Bolero' skate, they began to the familiar sound of the ‘Circle of Life’ – the iconic opener to Disney’s Lion King.

The expressive routine was enough to seal a place in the top 10, a score of 115.19 - technical elements 63.21, presentation 51.98 with zero deductions – enough to leapfrog USA’s Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

“The bosses like it! They feel like they’ve nailed it,” Simon Reed said on Eurosport’s commentary. “It looks like they’re going into the lead here, above the Americans, certainly technically.”

Reed and co-commentator Chris Howarth, a former GB figure skater who competed at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, both agreed it was a performance “of two halves” from the British pair.

“I just felt it didn’t really happen in the first half,” Reed said. “It was only in the second half that they had character, and they had real character. There were difficult elements, and I just love the way they express themselves.”

Howarth added: “They are fantastic to watch. They are amazing. I am 100 per cent with you. At the European Championships I had exactly the same impression, I’m watching the beginning and thinking ‘Ooh no, this isn’t good enough’. But as soon as that music changed, a different ball game, they’re like different skaters.

“So maybe that’s something they take from this season. Try and find a piece of music with a bit more character and strength all the way through because when they get going, goodness me, they are a force to be reckoned with.

“That second half, it was a programme of two halves completely for me. They really tidied up, really slick, have got that sixth sense are know where each other is.

“They were a little bit out on the last set of twizzles, but that’s being super critical. So many things were very good. It all came to life [in the second half]. Brilliant.”

